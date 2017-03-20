JB Pritzker takes step toward 2018 bid for Illinois governor
Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker has taken the first formal step toward a 2018 challenge to Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. The Democrat says he filed paperwork with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Tuesday to form an exploratory committee.
