In credit-strapped medical pot world,...

In credit-strapped medical pot world, Illinois firms may tap real estate for cash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Loe Padilla trims, weights and packs medical marijuana plants Jan. 23, 2017, at PharmaCann's cultivation center in Dwight, Ill. Loe Padilla trims, weights and packs medical marijuana plants Jan. 23, 2017, at PharmaCann's cultivation center in Dwight, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 3 hr Well Well 23
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Sun Chuck G 233
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's Mar 7 SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mar 6 kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 22
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC