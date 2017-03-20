Illinois teachers' pension spiking continues despite $130 billion deficit

With an unfunded Illinois Teachers' Retirement System liability estimated at $71.4 billion, taxpayers might think school boards across the state are reining in contributing salary costs. District 47's four-year deal provides eligible, retirement-track teachers with 6 percent increases over two consecutive years, or raises of 6 percent, 6 percent and 5 percent, depending on age and years of service at retirement.

