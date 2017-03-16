Illinois' smaller universities toil through state budget standoff
Students and staff walk on Northern Illinois University's campus in DeKalb on Oct., 30, 2015. State universities such as NIU are feeling the pressure without state money due to Illinois' budget impasse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Joe L
|235
|Julia Fox
|Wed
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC