Illinois' smaller universities toil t...

Illinois' smaller universities toil through state budget standoff

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Students and staff walk on Northern Illinois University's campus in DeKalb on Oct., 30, 2015. State universities such as NIU are feeling the pressure without state money due to Illinois' budget impasse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 7 hr Joe L 235
Julia Fox Wed Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Wed Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 14 Well Well 23
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC