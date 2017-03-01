Illinois Senate makes progress on 'gr...

Illinois Senate makes progress on 'grand bargain'

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The Illinois Senate lurched forward on a budget compromise Tuesday but the critical votes for breaking the historic budget stalemate are scheduled on the floor Wednesday. The Senate relied heavily on majority Democrats' votes to approve low-profile pieces of what's been deemed the "grand bargain" to end the logjam between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Legislature.

