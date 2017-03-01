Illinois Senate faces tough votes on taxes, school funding
Sen. Michael Connelly, R-Naperville, left, Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon and Sen. Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, discuss a piece of the budget deal in the Illinois Senate Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The Senate voted on pieces of the package but plan to take up big issues like tax hikes and workers comp Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Rob
|232
|Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018
|Feb 20
|Joey
|9
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Feb 20
|cubeshaker
|19
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|Chelsea60
|2,791
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|TRUMPTASTIC
|209
|Burger King to pay for the wedding of Mr. Burge... (Apr '15)
|Feb 13
|Doubleburger Phart
|11
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|bikerdave1212
|6
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC