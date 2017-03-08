Illinois Senate Democrats decry lack ...

Illinois Senate Democrats decry lack of help on budget cuts

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Committee chairmen decried Thursday the performance of agency heads who declined to specify in committee hearings this week where they could cut spending to balance the budget. In a state Capitol news conference, the Democrats flashed a board entitled: "Budget Cuts Offered by Bruce Rauner's Agency Bosses: $0.00."

