Illinois Reads launch Saturday

Illinois Reads launch Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Free Press

With the formal launch of the 2017 Illinois Reads initiative a matter of days away, the Illinois Reading Council and ILLINOIS READS Honorary Chairman, Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White, have announced the essay contest winners for the 2017 ILLINOIS READS initiative. A statewide project promoting reading for Illinois citizens, ILLINOIS READS annually selects six books in each of six different age categories ranging from read-to books for infants to adult readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States are going broke because they broke the bank 41 min Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's 21 hr SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mon kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mon Willard Westmorland 22
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mon Willard Westmorland 2,793
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Mar 5 kopl 7
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) Mar 5 mosaic is evil 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC