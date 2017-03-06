Illinois Reads launch Saturday

With the formal launch of the 2017 Illinois Reads initiative a matter of days away, the Illinois Reading Council and ILLINOIS READS Honorary Chairman, Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White, have announced the essay contest winners for the 2017 ILLINOIS READS initiative. A statewide project promoting reading for Illinois citizens, ILLINOIS READS annually selects six books in each of six different age categories ranging from read-to books for infants to adult readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.