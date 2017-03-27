Illinois plans $8.4M repair to Lake S...

Illinois plans $8.4M repair to Lake Shore Drive bridges

13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that it will release $4.2 million to repair two key Chicago bridges. Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the bridges scheduled for work carry Lake Shore Drive over Lawrence Avenue and Wilson Avenue.

