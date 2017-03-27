Illinois plans $8.4M repair to Lake Shore Drive bridges
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that it will release $4.2 million to repair two key Chicago bridges. Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the bridges scheduled for work carry Lake Shore Drive over Lawrence Avenue and Wilson Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|Nuff Said
|238
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Sun
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC