Illinois Pitches Sales Tax for Netfli...

Illinois Pitches Sales Tax for Netflix, Spotify, Other Streaming Services

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Lincoln Daily News

Illinois Policy Institute A new proposal from state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Chicago Heights, would tax internet streaming services in Illinois, much like the potentially illegal internet streaming tax implemented in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) 19 hr zionist hlwd 3
News Illinois congressman compares town halls to "cl... Fri Mikey 12
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mar 1 IsaacHarrizon 2,792
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Feb 28 Rob 232
News Democrat Chris Kennedy to run for governor in 2018 Feb 20 Joey 9
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Feb 20 cubeshaker 19
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Feb 16 TRUMPTASTIC 209
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC