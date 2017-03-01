Illinois Pitches Sales Tax for Netflix, Spotify, Other Streaming Services
Illinois Policy Institute A new proposal from state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Chicago Heights, would tax internet streaming services in Illinois, much like the potentially illegal internet streaming tax implemented in Chicago.
