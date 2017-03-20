Illinois panel approves overtime rule...

Illinois panel approves overtime rule for home care workers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A legislative panel in Illinois has failed to block a new overtime rule for home care workers that is expected to be in place by late summer. The State Journal Register reports the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules deadlocked twice along party lines on Democrats' efforts to stop the Department of Human Services from implementing the rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Julia Fox Wed Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Wed Texxy 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Friday 234
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Tue Mommabear2016 78
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Tue Well Well 23
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,044 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC