Illinois named 3rd state with least DUIs
The 10 states with the least DUI Problems are New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Utah, Rhode Island, Virginia, Indiana, Washington and Kansas. The 10 states with the least DUI Problems are New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, Utah, Rhode Island, Virginia, Indiana, Washington and Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 18
|Friday
|236
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 14
|Well Well
|23
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC