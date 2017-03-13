Illinois Medicaid Expansion Costs are Already Double Initial Projections
Illinois Policy Institute B etween 2014 and 2016, Illinois' Medicaid expansion cost $4.6 billion more than its supporters had forecasted, crowding out services for Illinois' most vulnerable residents.
