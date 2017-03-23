Illinois Manufacturers' Association w...

Illinois Manufacturers' Association warns government is closing Illinois one day at a time

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD, IL There's an urgent need that exists in Springfield to improve Illinois' manufacturing climate and to revitalize the middle class. The numbers are striking: Illinois lost 10,900 good, high-paying manufacturing jobs in 2016 and more than 304,000 manufacturing jobs since 2000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Thu BHM5267 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 21 Levi 237
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC