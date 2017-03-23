Illinois man sentenced to life for 20...

Illinois man sentenced to life for 2011 slaying of parents

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Daily Southtown reports 22-year-old John Granat Jr. was given the punishment Thursday for the deaths of John Granat Sr. and Maria Granat. Authorities say the couple's skulls were crushed with aluminum bats and the dying mother was repeatedly stabbed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Thu BHM5267 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 21 Levi 237
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,922 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC