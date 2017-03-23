Illinois man sentenced to life for 2011 slaying of parents
The Daily Southtown reports 22-year-old John Granat Jr. was given the punishment Thursday for the deaths of John Granat Sr. and Maria Granat. Authorities say the couple's skulls were crushed with aluminum bats and the dying mother was repeatedly stabbed.
