Illinois Lottery manager still on job after firing
CHICAGO – When Illinois lawmakers voted in 2009 to hire a private company to run the state's $2 billion-a-year lottery, they had high hopes of making more money that could be funneled into education and construction projects. Then the company missed sales goals, and two governors tried to fire Northstar Lottery Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Chicago
|240
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|20 hr
|Everyone pays taxes
|5
|Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f...
|Mar 26
|Geezer
|1
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC