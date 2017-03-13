Illinois lawmakers plan hearing to ev...

Illinois lawmakers plan hearing to evaluate Medicaid changes

13 hrs ago

Illinois state lawmakers are planning to assess how Medicaid cuts proposed by President Donald Trump's administration could impact vulnerable residents. House Speaker Michael Madigan earlier this week asked Democratic state Rep. Greg Harris of Chicago to hold a hearing Thursday morning on what the changes could mean for Illinois.

