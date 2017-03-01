Illinois inmate mistakenly released captured in Georgia
An Illinois man accused in a 2012 Chicago expressway killing and mistakenly released from state custody last month has been captured in Georgia. A Cook County Sheriff's Office statement Saturday says authorities found Garrett Glover in Atlanta's suburb of Lithonia late Friday.
