Illinois governor vetoes Chicago pension fix, angers city's mayor

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday vetoed a legislative fix favored by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for two of the city's struggling pension funds and castigated it as a "kick-the-can approach." The financial footing and credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have slipped precipitously as its unfunded pension liabilities grew to $33.8 billion for Chicago's four retirement systems in the most recent accounting.

