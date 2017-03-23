Illinois governor vetoes Chicago pension fix, angers city's mayor
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday vetoed a legislative fix favored by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for two of the city's struggling pension funds and castigated it as a "kick-the-can approach." The financial footing and credit ratings for the nation's third-largest city have slipped precipitously as its unfunded pension liabilities grew to $33.8 billion for Chicago's four retirement systems in the most recent accounting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|Mar 23
|BHM5267
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 21
|Levi
|237
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Mar 21
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC