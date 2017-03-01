Illinois gambling proposal would add ...

Illinois gambling proposal would add casinos in 6 places

A proposal to expand casino gambling in Illinois would put new casinos in six locations, raising revenue for a cash-strapped state that's been without a spending plan for two years. The massive gambling expansion is part the wide-ranging "grand bargain" to end Illinois' two-year deadlock over an annual spending plan.

