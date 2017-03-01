Illinois farmers uncertain how weather could affect crops
Unseasonably high temperatures have allowed Illinois farmers to work in the fields, but many of them are wondering how the weather will affect their crops and orchards. The Illinois State Climatologist Office said February's statewide average temperature was 40.1 degrees as of Tuesday.
