Illinois experts say Republican health care plan could cost state $40 billion

Chicago Tribune

Illinois stands to lose an estimated $40 billion in federal money over the next decade under the Republican health care proposal being considered in Congress, experts told state lawmakers Thursday. The figure comes as state House Democrats sought to put a price tag on the potential impact of the plan on health care programs for the poor.

