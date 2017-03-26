Illinois congressman opens up about healthcare failure, future Republican agenda
As Republicans manage the fallout from their failed bid to repeal Obamacare, WGN caught up with member of the GOP leadership. In an exclusive interview, Congressman Peter Roskam told us that he would have voted for the health care reform bill had it not been pulled.
