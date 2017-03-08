Illinois congressman objects to men purchasing prenatal care

Illinois Republican Rep. John Shimkus is under fire after comments he made Wednesday about prenatal requirements in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. During a 27-hour debate on House Republicans' health care plan in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Shimkus suggested men could be opposed to former President Barack Obama's signature health care law because under the law they are required to pay for prenatal care.

