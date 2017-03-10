Illinois comptroller stops payments f...

Illinois comptroller stops payments for governor's computer modernization

22 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Illinois' state comptroller has suspended $27 million in payments for a computer technology initiative launched by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, according to a letter seen by Reuters, opening a new front in an ongoing feud over finances. The move by Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza targets one of the governor's priorities and comes as Illinois faces a record $12.3 billion backlog of unpaid bills that has more than tripled in the 21 months the state has gone without a full operating budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

