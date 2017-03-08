Illinois bill would lower drinking age with parenta s consent
The bill would allow people as young as 18 to be served beer or wine at restaurants, with their parent's permission. "The normalizing of parental consent for 18- and 20-year olds, to me, that's the part that's making me raise the most eyebrow," says University of Illinois - Springfield Sociology Lecturer Tiffani Saunders.
