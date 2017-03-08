Illinois bill would lower drinking ag...

Illinois bill would lower drinking age with parenta s consent

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The bill would allow people as young as 18 to be served beer or wine at restaurants, with their parent's permission. "The normalizing of parental consent for 18- and 20-year olds, to me, that's the part that's making me raise the most eyebrow," says University of Illinois - Springfield Sociology Lecturer Tiffani Saunders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Wed Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's Mar 7 SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mar 6 kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 22
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 2,793
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Mar 5 kopl 7
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) Mar 5 mosaic is evil 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC