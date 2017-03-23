Illinois bill would legalize small am...

Illinois bill would legalize small amounts of pot

The bill, introduced by Democratic Sen. Heather Steans, of Chicago, would make it legal for Illinois residents 21 years of age and older to have up to 28 grams – 1 ounce – of marijuana. Out-of-state residents will be able to have up to 14 grams, or a half-ounce.

