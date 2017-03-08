Ill. House Votes to Make October 'Zom...

Ill. House Votes to Make October 'Zombie Preparedness Month'

The living-dead-legislation, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch, encourages Illinoisans to learn about natural disasters and take steps toward stockpiling three days worth of emergency rations. "I am told that if you are prepared for zombies, then you would be prepared to deal with a natural disaster like tornadoes, blizzards, natural disasters of any kind," Welch said on the House floor in February.

Chicago, IL

