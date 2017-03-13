How They Voted. Illinois Representatives' Votes in Congress
Official Cost Projections on Health Bill : The House on March 8 blocked, 232 for and 189 against, a bid by Democrats to delay committee and floor votes on the Republicans' new healthcare bill until after the Congressional Budget Office releases its official, non-partisan cost projections. This vote was in response to the GOP leadership's allowing committees to approve the bill without waiting several days for the CBO to complete its work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Chuck G
|233
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|Mar 7
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Mar 6
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC