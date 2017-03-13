How They Voted. Illinois Representati...

How They Voted. Illinois Representatives' Votes in Congress

14 hrs ago

Official Cost Projections on Health Bill : The House on March 8 blocked, 232 for and 189 against, a bid by Democrats to delay committee and floor votes on the Republicans' new healthcare bill until after the Congressional Budget Office releases its official, non-partisan cost projections. This vote was in response to the GOP leadership's allowing committees to approve the bill without waiting several days for the CBO to complete its work.

