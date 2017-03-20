Helping with Ottawa recovery after tornado an honor, Aurora workers say
Going to Ottawa and chopping down trees to help the town recover from a tornado earlier this month was an honor for Kevin Didier, he said. Didier was among the Aurora employees who made the drive, an hour and a half each way, in the days following the March 1 storm.
