Governor Rauner signs legislation to improve Illinois' criminal justice system

CHICAGO Governor Bruce Rauner today, joined by Sen. Kwame Raoul , Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth , ICJIA Director John Maki, and other elected officials in Chicago, signed Senate Bill 2872, legislation to ensure we can safely reduce our overuse of prison and help make our communities safer. SB 2872 is the most comprehensive criminal justice reform Illinois has enacted to date.

