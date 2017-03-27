Governor highlights and reaffirms commitment to strengthening Illinois' ethical standards
Governor Bruce Rauner today discussed the changes his administration has made to create a more ethical and responsive government with the state ethics officers at the Executive Ethics Commission's Ethics Officer Conference at the University of Illinois-Springfield. "Reforming the reputation and effectiveness of Illinois government is due in large part to the work of our state ethics officers," Governor Rauner said.
