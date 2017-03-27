Governor Calls for Growing Illinois T...

Governor Calls for Growing Illinois Together

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WTAX-AM Springfield

Governor Rauner today discussed growing Illinois by supporting agribusiness, growing the economy, and creating more good-paying jobs at the Agriculture Legislative Day Breakfast. "Agriculture is the backbone of our economy," said the Governor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) 43 min Cody5066 1,319
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 16 hr Coal city TAX Payer 7
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Wed Chicago 240
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC