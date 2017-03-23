Governor addresses Illinois Terrorism...

Governor addresses Illinois Terrorism Task Force

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD Governor Bruce Rauner today attended the quarterly meeting of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and thanked the members for their work on behalf of the people of Illinois. He challenged the Task Force to be cognizant of cybersecurity and other risks that are growing across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras 15 hr BHM5267 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Tue Levi 237
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC