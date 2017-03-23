Governor addresses Illinois Terrorism Task Force
SPRINGFIELD Governor Bruce Rauner today attended the quarterly meeting of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force and thanked the members for their work on behalf of the people of Illinois. He challenged the Task Force to be cognizant of cybersecurity and other risks that are growing across the country.
