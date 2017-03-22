Former owner of Illinois gas stations sentenced in tax case
Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man who owned four Illinois gas stations has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.5 million for underreporting sales on federal corporate and Illinois sales tax returns. The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a news release that 35-year-old Adnan Rashid of Edison was sentenced this week.
