Foodie 5K to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank
The Foodie 5K, a benefit run for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, will take place at 9 a.m. April 1 at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, near Wheaton. The food bank provides nutritious meals to those in need in 13 counties, including Kane County.
