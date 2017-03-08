Foodie 5K race series returns to benefit hungry neighbors across Northern Illinois

Whether one of your resolutions for the New Year was to get back in shape, spend more time outdoors or to give back to your community, Northern Illinois Food Bank can help you stay on track with your goals this year! The Foodie 5K race series, presented by Meijer, to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank is back and better than ever for its fourth year, with races in Wheaton, Libertyville and an all-new course in Romeoville at Lewis University. Featuring a post-race festival with entertainment, gourmet food trucks and activities for kids, the Foodie 5K appeals to everyone from food fanatics looking for a fun walk in the park, to seasoned competitors to those embarking on their first-ever couch-to-5K adventure in 2017.

