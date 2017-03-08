Foodie 5K race series returns to bene...

Foodie 5K race series returns to benefit hungry neighbors across Northern Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Whether one of your resolutions for the New Year was to get back in shape, spend more time outdoors or to give back to your community, Northern Illinois Food Bank can help you stay on track with your goals this year! The Foodie 5K race series, presented by Meijer, to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank is back and better than ever for its fourth year, with races in Wheaton, Libertyville and an all-new course in Romeoville at Lewis University. Featuring a post-race festival with entertainment, gourmet food trucks and activities for kids, the Foodie 5K appeals to everyone from food fanatics looking for a fun walk in the park, to seasoned competitors to those embarking on their first-ever couch-to-5K adventure in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States are going broke because they broke the bank 17 hr Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's Tue SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mon kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 22
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 2,793
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Mar 5 kopl 7
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) Mar 5 mosaic is evil 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC