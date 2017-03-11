Fire Marshall reminds Illinoisans to change alarm batteries

Fire Marshall reminds Illinoisans to ...

The office issued its reminder in advance of Sunday's time change because smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice a year to ensure they work properly. More than 18,000 building fires are reported on average each year in Illinois.

