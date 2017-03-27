Federal Court In Illinois Rules Online Retailer Of Event Tickets...
An online ticket broker that sells tickets to concerts, sporting events, and the theater qualifies as a "retail or service establishment" under Section 207 of the Fair Labor Standards Act , Judge John Lee of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois held. Blahnik v.
