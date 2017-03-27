Federal Court In Illinois Rules Onlin...

Federal Court In Illinois Rules Online Retailer Of Event Tickets...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

An online ticket broker that sells tickets to concerts, sporting events, and the theater qualifies as a "retail or service establishment" under Section 207 of the Fair Labor Standards Act , Judge John Lee of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois held. Blahnik v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 20 hr No on April 4 8
News Illinois moves to implement internet privacy sa... 22 hr BHM5267 2
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Fri Tony 241
dcfs tearing apart familie (Mar '06) Thu Cody5066 1,319
News Illinois considers legalizing marijuana for a f... Mar 26 Geezer 1
News Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras Mar 23 BHM5267 1
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... Mar 21 Native ... 24
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC