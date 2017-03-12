Ex-Adams County prosecutor: Acquittal...

Ex-Adams County prosecutor: Acquittal in wife's death answer to prayers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

A former Illinois prosecutor who was found not guilty in the 2006 death of his first wife said the jury's verdict was the answer to his prayers. Standing with his current wife and three sons outside the courtroom, Curtis Lovelace said he planned to spend time with his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suburbs see growth in tax revenue from video ga... 44 min Saw the Video 12
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 4 hr Chuck G 233
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Sat Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's Mar 7 SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mar 6 kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 22
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC