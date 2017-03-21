Environment activists deny attacking Dakota Access pipeline
Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the Dakota Access pipeline say they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been "coordinated physical attacks" along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|9 hr
|Native ...
|24
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Mar 18
|Friday
|236
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Mar 8
|Alden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC