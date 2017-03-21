Environment activists deny attacking ...

Environment activists deny attacking Dakota Access pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Environmental activists who tried to disrupt some oil pipeline operations in four states to protest the Dakota Access pipeline say they aren't responsible for any recent attacks on that pipeline. Dakota Access developer Energy Transfer Partners said in court documents Monday that there have been "coordinated physical attacks" along the $3.8 billion pipeline that will carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for... 9 hr Native ... 24
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Mar 18 Friday 236
Julia Fox Mar 15 Josh 2
News The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06) Mar 14 Mommabear2016 78
News Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p... Mar 11 Captain Yesterday 2
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Mar 8 Alden 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC