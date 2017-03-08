Employee health fund tapped for Illinois official's salary
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's new deputy governor is scheduled to receive half of her pay out of an employee health care account that is more than $4 billion behind on its bills due to the state's budget crisis, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The other half of Republican Leslie Munger's $138,000 salary is slated to be taken from money used to pay Medicaid providers and prescription drug costs, according to letters from Rauner's fiscal operations director in late February to the comptroller's payroll department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|States are going broke because they broke the bank
|Wed
|Alden
|1
|son wanting mormom's for pen pal's
|Mar 7
|SUE
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Mar 6
|kenny cota
|210
|Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take...
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|22
|"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Willard Westmorland
|2,793
|Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14)
|Mar 5
|kopl
|7
|Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|mosaic is evil
|4
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC