Employee health fund tapped for Illin...

Employee health fund tapped for Illinois official's salary

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's new deputy governor is scheduled to receive half of her pay out of an employee health care account that is more than $4 billion behind on its bills due to the state's budget crisis, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The other half of Republican Leslie Munger's $138,000 salary is slated to be taken from money used to pay Medicaid providers and prescription drug costs, according to letters from Rauner's fiscal operations director in late February to the comptroller's payroll department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News States are going broke because they broke the bank Wed Alden 1
son wanting mormom's for pen pal's Mar 7 SUE 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Mar 6 kenny cota 210
News Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump take... Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 22
"The Navy" The worst thing you can do to yourself (Apr '06) Mar 6 Willard Westmorland 2,793
Election Who's got your vote in the Illinois Senate race? (Oct '14) Mar 5 kopl 7
Jim Crow laws adopted, put into effect, and are... (Nov '10) Mar 5 mosaic is evil 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,440,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC