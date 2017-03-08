Employee health fund tapped for Illinois official's salary

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's new deputy governor is scheduled to receive half of her pay out of an employee health care account that is more than $4 billion behind on its bills due to the state's budget crisis, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. The other half of Republican Leslie Munger's $138,000 salary is slated to be taken from money used to pay Medicaid providers and prescription drug costs, according to letters from Rauner's fiscal operations director in late February to the comptroller's payroll department.

