Durbin, Duckworth announce more than $20 million for Head Start programs in Illinois

WASHINGTON U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families has awarded a total of $20,356,447 to support Head Start and Early Head Start programs throughout Illinois. "This funding will help level the playing field for thousands of families in more than 25 counties across Illinois by promoting healthy development and school readiness for kindergarten and elementary school children, " said Durbin.

