Dog thieves are posing as animal control officers in southern Illinois, police say
Dog owners in southern Illinois are watching for fake animal control officers who are believed to have stolen purebred dogs out of people's back yards. Perry CountySheriff Steve Bareis says a pair of men are stealing dogs as they drive in a white pick up truck and act like animal control officers.
