Diary of a murdered girl: How Illinois failed 8-year-old Gizzy Ford

Over the summer of 2013, in a rainbow-striped journal, 8-year-old Gizzell Ford wrote of her pain after being forced to squat in place for half a day and then made to stand "an hour or two." Her journals became the focus in the murder trial of her grandmother, Helen Ford, who was convicted on March 2 by a Cook County judge for her granddaughter's death and faces up to life in prison.

