Dakota Access pipeline could operate by Monday as U.S. court refuses tribes' appeal
A decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit means the $3.8 billion US pipeline to move North Dakota oil to a distribution point in Illinois could be operating as early as Monday, even as the tribes' lawsuit challenging the project moves forward. An appeals court on Saturday refused a request from two Native American tribes for an "emergency" order that would prevent oil from flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline.
