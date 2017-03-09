Cold case special prosecutor may be t...

Cold case special prosecutor may be target of a special prosecutor

Read more: WTVR Richmond

The Illinois special prosecutor investigating whether authorities manipulated evidence to convict an innocent man of a 1957 child murder soon may be answering to a special prosecutor himself. Brian Towne is conducting a perjury inquiry that is part of the fallout from a wrongful conviction in the kidnapping and murder nearly 60 years ago of Maria Ridulph.

Chicago, IL

