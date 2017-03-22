Chicago man charged with killing baby daughter, toddler son
A Chicago man already charged with his 3-year-old son's death now also faces charges in his 4-month-old daughter's death. Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 22-year-old Devon Thomas with first-degree murder in Janylah Mack's March 2 death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois governor seeks prison tower cameras
|6 hr
|BHM5267
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Levi
|237
|Back on Track? Army Corps told to clear way for...
|Tue
|Native ...
|24
|Julia Fox
|Mar 15
|Josh
|2
|The Folly of Opening Female Restrooms To Men
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Jone Knapton Homicide Task Force (Mar '06)
|Mar 14
|Mommabear2016
|78
|Male Illinois rep asks why men should have to p...
|Mar 11
|Captain Yesterday
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC