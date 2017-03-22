Chicago man charged with killing baby...

Chicago man charged with killing baby daughter, toddler son

14 hrs ago

A Chicago man already charged with his 3-year-old son's death now also faces charges in his 4-month-old daughter's death. Cook County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 22-year-old Devon Thomas with first-degree murder in Janylah Mack's March 2 death.

Chicago, IL

