Chicago almost goes full week without...

Chicago almost goes full week without fatal shooting

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times

An Illinois man accused in a 2012 Chicago expressway killing and mistakenly released from state custody last month has been captured in Georgia. A Cook County Sheriff's Office statement Saturday says authorities found Garrett Glover in Atlanta's suburb of Lithonia late Friday.

Chicago, IL

