Check Out Huge Record Crappie Caught in Illinois

It seems appropriate that the presumed new state record crappie caught in Illinois earlier this week was taken on a bass lure. Internet reports abound about Ryan Povolish's 4 1/2-pound black crappie caught at Kincaid Lake on Tuesday.

